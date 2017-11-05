Twitter, Citigroup, 21st Century Fox – Check out list of Prince Alwaleed biz stakes

New Delhi: Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding, is among people detained and under investigation by a new anti-corruption body.

King Salman announced late on Saturday the creation of a new anti-corruption committee chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said had detained 11 princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers.

Also detained and under investigation is former Saudi finance minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, said the official, who declined to be identified under briefing rules. Neither man could be reached immediately for comment.

As per the New York Times, Alwaleed bin Talal investment list is so vast are that he has been “referred to as the Warren Buffett of the Middle East.”

The NYT has reported that the Saudi Arabian Prince has sizable stakes across dozens of top companies in the world.

He has sizable stakes in Twitter, Citigroup, 21st Century Fox and Lyft.

Alwaleed has gone into business with some of the “corporate world’s biggest titans, from Bill Gates to Rupert Murdoch and Michael Bloomberg,” NYT stated.

Here is an exhaustive list of companies where Prince Alwaleed bin Talal holds stake

Twitter

Citigroup

21st Century Fox

Lyft

George V hotel in Paris

Savoy in London

The Plaza in New York

AccorHotels chain

Canary Wharf

Snap

Chinese online retailer JD.com

Saudi bank Banque Saudi Fransi