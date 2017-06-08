close
Twitter hires Emily Horne to foresee policy issues

Horne will start from June 19 as Global Policy Communications Director and report to Kristin Binns, Senior Director of Comms, Twitter.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 13:31
Twitter hires Emily Horne to foresee policy issues

San Francisco: Micro-blogging website Twitter has hired Emily Horne as its new communications director to handle policy and user safety issues.

Horne will start from June 19 as Global Policy Communications Director and report to Kristin Binns, Senior Director of Comms, Twitter.

"Horne will oversee Twitter`s messaging and communications for all things related to Twitter policy, including issues of abuse, hate speech and user privacy," ReCode reported on Thursday.

Earlier, Horne was associated with the National Security Council (NSC) as the assistant press secretary where she handled messaging around anti-ISIL counterterrorism initiatives and also briefed government security officials.

 

TwitterEmily HorneTwitter new communications directortwitter policyTwitter user safety issues

