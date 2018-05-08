हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twitter raises a toast to Coca-Cola on its 132nd birthday

A local pharmacist named Dr John Stith Pemberton made the syrup for Coca-Cola.

New Delhi: Leading beverage company Coca-Cola is celebrating its 132nd birthday on Tuesday. The Cola drink was first served in Atlanta, Georgia on May 8th, 1886 for the first time.

A local pharmacist named Dr John Stith Pemberton made the syrup for Coca-Cola. The drink was placed on sale for five cents a glass as a soda fountain drink thereafter.

Coca-Cola tweeted:

 

 

Several twitter users wished the cola company on its birthday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Friday as it sold more teas, coffees and vitamin water, offsetting sluggish sales of fizzy drinks, sending its shares up as much as 2 percent.

For the fourth quarter, however, the company took a $3.6 billion charge related to the tax law, resulting in a net loss compared with a profit a year earlier.

Coke and rival PepsiCo (PEP.O) have been struggling with lower sales of their sugary sodas as consumers shift to healthier drinks. Earlier this week, Pepsi also reported weak quarterly sales of sodas and sugary drinks.

To stem the decline, Coke relaunched its iconic low-calorie Diet Coke in four new flavors - ginger-lime, feisty cherry, blood orange and twisted mango - earlier this year, and has focused on its non-fizzy beverages such as Georgia coffee and Glaceau vitamin water.

With Reuters Inputs

