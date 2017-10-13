Twitter users call for boycott after Rose McGowan's account temporarily suspended

San Francisco: Thousands of Twitter users on Friday called for a boycott of the micro blogging site after it temporarily suspended the account of actress Rose McGowan who had tweeted about sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

A movement has begun around the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter, encouraging women to avoid the platform on Friday, October 13.

"We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan`s team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future", the company tweeted in a statement.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of the micro blogging site, retweeted the thread and wrote, "We need to be a lot more transparent in our actions in order to build trust."

Meanwhile, McGowan also wrote a post on photo-sharing platform Instagram about the notification of a temporary 12-hour suspension of her Twitter account for "unspecified violations" of its rules.

McGowan has been vocal on the Weinstein scandal since it came to the fore last week. However, this has been the first time the actress publicly alleged Weinstein of raping her.