close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Twitter's lawsuit over surveillance can move forward: US judge

In a boost to Twitter's effort to reveal more about surveillance requests from the US government, a US judge has ruled that the microblogging site can move forward with a lawsuit over the discussion of national security letters.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 12:10
Twitter&#039;s lawsuit over surveillance can move forward: US judge

New York: In a boost to Twitter's effort to reveal more about surveillance requests from the US government, a US judge has ruled that the microblogging site can move forward with a lawsuit over the discussion of national security letters.

The US Justice Department had asked US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to throw out the case, arguing that disclosing elaborate details about surveillance requests would harm national security, ZDNet reported on Thursday.

But the US judge rejected the federal government's attempt to halt the lawsuit, saying that the government had failed to establish clearly why Twitter's constitutional right to speak about surveillance requests should be restricted.

"The Court finds the government has not met its high burden to overcome the strong presumption of unconstitutionality on the record before the Court," Rogers wrote on Thursday.

Twitter filed a suit in 2014 challenging the legal limits on the information companies can share regarding national security letters (NSLs).

Currently, companies may only disclose a range of NSLs they have received (such as within zero to 499 in a six-month period),

Twitter wants to disclose the specific number they have received, the ZDNet report said.

"The government's restrictions on Twitter's speech are content-based prior restraints subject to the highest level of scrutiny under the First Amendment," the judge wrote.

"The restrictions are not narrowly tailored to prohibit only speech that would pose a clear and present danger or imminent harm to national security," Rogers wrote.

In her order on Thursday, Rogers directed the government to expedite the appropriate national security clearances for Twitter's lead counsel.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for next month.

 

TAGS

TwitterTwitter surveillance requestsUS governmentUS judgeUs national security letters

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

International Business

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway nears $18 bn deal...

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passes State Goods and Services Tax law
Economy

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passes State Goods and Services...

Air India launches first flight to Washington DC from New Delhi
Companies

Air India launches first flight to Washington DC from New D...

Sensex slips from record; FMCG, banking weigh
Markets

Sensex slips from record; FMCG, banking weigh

7th Pay Commission: Govt notifies higher allowances, HRA; effective from July 1
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Govt notifies higher allowances, HRA; e...

Samsung Electronics tips record second-quarter profit as memory prices surge
International Business

Samsung Electronics tips record second-quarter profit as me...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video