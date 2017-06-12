close
Uber CEO Kalanick likely to take leave, exec Michael to leave: Source

Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 22:36

New York: Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.

Emil Michael, senior vice president and a close Kalanick ally, will leave the company, the source said.

Uber`s board met on Sunday to consider recommendations from an investigation into sexual harassment and related issues led by the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. 

