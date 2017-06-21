close
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO

Kalanick`s exit came under pressure from Uber`s investors, who were seeking his exit, the paper reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 11:20
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO

Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive of the ride-hailing service, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Kalanick`s exit came under pressure from Uber`s investors, who were seeking his exit, the paper reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Uber was not immediately available to comment outside regular US working hours.

 

