Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO
Kalanick`s exit came under pressure from Uber`s investors, who were seeking his exit, the paper reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive of the ride-hailing service, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Uber was not immediately available to comment outside regular US working hours.