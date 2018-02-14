हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uber's fourth-quarter loss narrows to $1.1 billion

The company had previously reported third-quarter net loss of $1.46 billion on net revenue of $2 billion.

Reuters| Updated: Feb 14, 2018, 06:42 AM IST
Uber Technologies Inc narrowed its fourth-quarter loss to $1.1 billion from a loss of $1.46 billion in the previous quarter, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The ride-hailing company`s quarterly revenue rose 11.8 percent to $2.2 billion from its previous quarter, the source said.

Uber has gone on to raise more than $14 billion in new funding and last month closed a deal with SoftBank Group Corp in which the Japanese conglomerate, along with other investors, took about a 17.5 percent stake in the company.

Silicon Valley-based Uber`s quarterly gross bookings rose 14 percent to $11.1 billion from the third quarter, the person said.

Uber said last week that it would pay $245 million worth of its own shares to Alphabet Inc`s Waymo self-driving vehicle unit to settle a legal dispute over trade secrets, allowing Uber`s chief executive to move past one of the company`s most bruising public controversies.

