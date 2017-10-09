close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Richard Thaler gets Nobel Prize in Economics 2017 for work on behavioural economics

Richard Thaler empirical findings and theoretical insights have been instrumental in creating the new and rapidly expanding field of behavioural economics, which has had a profound impact on many areas of economic research and policy.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 15:44
Richard Thaler gets Nobel Prize in Economics 2017 for work on behavioural economics

Stockholm: US economist Richard Thaler won the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize for his contributions in the field of behavioural economics, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

"In total, Richard Thaler`s contributions have built a bridge between the economic and psychological analyses of individual decision-making," the award-giving body said on announcing the 9 million Swedish crown (USD 1.1 million) prize.

"His empirical findings and theoretical insights have been instrumental in creating the new and rapidly expanding field of behavioural economics, which has had a profound impact on many areas of economic research and policy."

The economics prize, officially called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, was established in 1968. It was not part of the original group of awards set out in dynamite tycoon Nobel`s 1895 will.

TAGS

Economics Noble Prize 2017Noble Prize for economicsRichard ThalerRoyal Swedish Academy of SciencesSveriges Riksbank Prize

From Zee News

Haven&#039;t heard from Iran on $11 billion offer for gas field: OVL
Companies

Haven't heard from Iran on $11 billion offer for gas f...

Not possible to extend concessions to Apple under GST regime: Source
Companies

Not possible to extend concessions to Apple under GST regim...

Gold extends gain as govt eases buying norms
Bullion

Gold extends gain as govt eases buying norms

PM Modi meets top global, Indian oil chiefs, talks investment
Economy

PM Modi meets top global, Indian oil chiefs, talks investme...

Sale of Chinese goods may drop 45% this Diwali: Report
Economy

Sale of Chinese goods may drop 45% this Diwali: Report

Car sales grow 7%, passenger vehicles up 11% in Sept
Automobiles

Car sales grow 7%, passenger vehicles up 11% in Sept

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India- Exec
Companies

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India- Exec

Companies

Dilipkumar Khandelwal appointed President of SAP HANA Enter...

ONGC may sell IOC stake to LIC in block deal
Companies

ONGC may sell IOC stake to LIC in block deal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video