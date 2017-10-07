close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US lifts economic sanctions against Sudan

Sudan will no longer be subject to a 20-year-old US trade embargo and will have access to previously frozen assets from October 12.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 14:54

Washington: The United States has lifted a slew of long-standing economic sanctions against Sudan in recognition of its "sustained positive actions".

However, Sudan will stay on the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism - alongside Iran and Syria.

According to CNN, "The move follows 16 months of diplomatic negotiations, initiated under former US President Barack Obama and continued under President Donald Trump, who signed off on the sanctions relief."

Sudan will no longer be subject to a 20-year-old US trade embargo and will have access to previously frozen assets from October 12.

The Trump administration had an initial opportunity to remove these sanctions in July, but opted instead to extend the temporary relief which were initially lifted in January.

The aforementioned decision was endeavoured at enhancing pressure on the African nation to snap ties with North Korea and therefore isolate the country diplomatically.

Officials also said they asked for and got a commitment from Sudan not to purchase arms from Pyongyang.

The Trump administration last month removed Sudan from the list of countries whose citizens are subject to travel restrictions. Sudan was the only country that was removed.

TAGS

Sudan US economic sanctionsIran and Syria terrorismBarack ObamaPresident Donald Trump

From Zee News

Festive buying, global cues lift gold rate
Bullion

Festive buying, global cues lift gold rate

Indian Energy Exchange raises Rs 300 crores from anchor investors
Markets

Indian Energy Exchange raises Rs 300 crores from anchor inv...

Funding required for airport infrastructure to counter growing air traffic: ICRA
Companies

Funding required for airport infrastructure to counter grow...

Apple&#039;s iCloud infrastructure executive leaves
International Business

Apple's iCloud infrastructure executive leaves

CBDT signs two more APAs with taxpayers
Personal Finance

CBDT signs two more APAs with taxpayers

Post-GST, tax collection in Goa drops 22%
Economy

Post-GST, tax collection in Goa drops 22%

GST Council decisions provide relief to SME sector: India Inc
Economy

GST Council decisions provide relief to SME sector: India I...

Narendra Modi congratulates FM Jaitley, says changes have made GST even simpler
Economy

Narendra Modi congratulates FM Jaitley, says changes have m...

GST Council meet: Big relief for SMEs, exporters; 27 items get cheaper
Economy

GST Council meet: Big relief for SMEs, exporters; 27 items...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video