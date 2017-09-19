close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US resumes premium processing of H-1B visas

Premium processing of H-1B visa was suspended in April to handle huge rush of new petitions.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 11:19
US resumes premium processing of H-1B visas

Washington: The US has resumed fast processing of H-1B work visas in all categories subject to Congress-mandated limit, five months after it was suspended temporarily to handle the huge rush of applications for the work visas popular among Indian IT professionals.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

Premium processing of H-1B visa was suspended in April to handle huge rush of new petitions.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) resumed premium processing yesterday for all H-1B visa petitions subject to the Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 cap, a media release said.

The FY 2018 cap has been set at 65,000. Premium processing has also been resumed for the annual 20,000 additional petitions that are set aside to hire workers with a US higher educational degree, it said.

When a petitioner requests the agency's premium processing service, USCIS guarantees a 15-day processing time.

"If the 15- calendar day processing time is not met, the agency will refund the petitioner's premium processing service fee and continue with expedited processing of the application," the USCIS said.

It said adding that the service is only available for pending petitions, not new submissions, since USCIS received enough petitions in April to meet the FY 2018 cap.

In addition to resumption of premium processing for H-1B via petitions subject to the FY 2018 cap, USCIS previously resumed premium processing H-1B petitions filed on behalf of physicians under the Conrad 30 waiver programme, as well as interested government agency waivers and for certain H-1B petitions that are not subject to the cap.

"Premium processing remains temporarily suspended for all other H-1B petitions, such as extensions of stay," the USCIS said, adding that it plans to resume premium processing for all other remaining H-1B petitions not subject to the FY 2018 cap, as agency workloads permit.

 

TAGS

US VisaH-1B work visasIndian IT professionalsH-1B visaNon-immigrant visa

From Zee News

Indian-born Sriram Krishnan joins Twitter as Senior Director
Companies

Indian-born Sriram Krishnan joins Twitter as Senior Directo...

Fuel prices may come down by Diwali: Dharmendra Pradhan
Economy

Fuel prices may come down by Diwali: Dharmendra Pradhan

Nifty hits fresh high of 10,178, Sensex up 100 points
Markets

Nifty hits fresh high of 10,178, Sensex up 100 points

Hasmukh Adhia-led panel to meet on exporters&#039; issues post GST today
Economy

Hasmukh Adhia-led panel to meet on exporters' issues p...

Petrol, diesel price on 19th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 19th September 2017: Check out the...

Post note ban, GST, government considers financial stimulus to economy
Economy

Post note ban, GST, government considers financial stimulus...

Cos need to furnish new staff details online to EPFO from October
Companies

Cos need to furnish new staff details online to EPFO from O...

Companies

Reliance Group firm partners with IBM for IoT solutions

SC allows homebuyers to intervene in Jaypee insolvency matter
Real Estate

SC allows homebuyers to intervene in Jaypee insolvency matt...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video