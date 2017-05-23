close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US sues Fiat Chrysler for diesel emissions cheating

US environmental regulators on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against automaker Fiat Chrysler, accusing the company of installing devices on its cars that hid harmful emissions during testing.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 23:45

US environmental regulators on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against automaker Fiat Chrysler, accusing the company of installing devices on its cars that hid harmful emissions during testing.

The company kept the software`s existence from regulators during the certification process for 104,000 3.0-liter light-duty diesel vehicles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which filed the charges in federal court in Michigan. 

The fresh legal actions come the same month that Germany`s Volkswagen closed the last major US chapter of its own "dieselgate" saga, which in North America has cost that company $22 billion in settlements and compensation.

The Italian automaker said it was "disappointed" in the lawsuit and "intends to defend itself vigorously, particularly against any claims that the Company engaged in any deliberate scheme to install defeat devices to cheat US emissions tests."

The EPA first made the cheating charge in January, which concerns 104,000 Ram and Jeep Grand Cherokees from the 2014 to 2016 model years.

That is far fewer vehicles than those in the Volkswagen scandal, but the complaint is similar as the devices allowed the vehicles to emit more than the permissible levels of nitrogen oxides, which contribute to smog and soot, according to the EPA.
 

TAGS

USFiat ChryslerdieselgateFiat

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Indian techies forming union to protect jobs amid layoffs
Companies

Indian techies forming union to protect jobs amid layoffs

KVIC takes big steps to widen base of khadi garment consume...
Companies

KVIC takes big steps to widen base of khadi garment consume...

Tata Motors cuts up to 1,500 managerial jobs
Companies

Tata Motors cuts up to 1,500 managerial jobs

Moody&#039;s revises Airtel rating outlook to negative
Companies

Moody's revises Airtel rating outlook to negative

Monsoon splash: Jet offers fares starting from Rs 1,079
Companies

Monsoon splash: Jet offers fares starting from Rs 1,079

IT employees set to form union as layoffs loom large
Companies

IT employees set to form union as layoffs loom large

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video