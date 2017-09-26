Walmart launches 2nd edition of women empowerment programme

New Delhi: Walmart India on Tuesday launched the second edition of Women Entrepreneurial Development Program (WEDP) as part of its women empowerment initiatives here.

Walmart India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart Stores Inc, has doubled the number of participants this year to 64 in a bid to promote women-owned business at its stores.

The program, which will be implemented by WEConnect International, aims to enhance the participants skills and capability to be able to build sustainable businesses.

Terming such initiatives strategic for the business, Walmart India President and CEO Krish Iyer said it was about creating shared value for the company, stakeholders and also for the society.

"The program is designed to help women entrepreneurs achieve higher levels of business growth and help make them more competitive and resilient in today's dynamic business environment," said Iyer.

Walmart in some countries along with India has introduced a women-owned business logo on the product sold at its retail centres to promote women empowerment.

The first edition of WEDP was launched in April 2016 in which 32 women entrepreneurs were selected. After training in professional and soft skills, Walmart India identified 11 of them as Walmart India suppliers.