close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WCO praises India for reforms in taxation system

As per a finance ministry release, the WCO Secretary General also appreciated the various initiatives taken by the Indian Customs to facilitate trade particularly the release of the National Trade Facilitation Action Plan (NTFAP).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 22:30

New Delhi: Secretary General of World Customs Organisation (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya on Friday appreciated the reforms undertaken by the government in the taxation system, including implementation of GST.

Mikuriya had called on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

As per a finance ministry release, the WCO Secretary General also appreciated the various initiatives taken by the Indian Customs to facilitate trade particularly the release of the National Trade Facilitation Action Plan (NTFAP).

While praising the reforms undertaken by the government in the taxation system during the meeting, Mikuriya said that the efforts made with regard to outreach and capacity building before implementation of GST can be emulated by many other countries.

Mikuriya, who is on a two day official visit to India, also mentioned about WCO working with G-20 on illicit financial flows. He sought Indian support for the study on illicit financial flows and plugging of trade based money laundering.

Earlier, he along with the Chairman of CBEC Vanaja N Sarna addressed a workshop on 'Trade Facilitation Agreement  Learning from Implementation Experience'.

Jaitley said that the National Trade Facilitation Action Plan (NTFAP) aims to align border procedures with international best practices and improve ease of doing business.

The finance minister said that it would not only ensure compliance with the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) but would also give impetus to trade facilitation.

TAGS

World Customs Organisation (WCO)G-20Secretary General Kunio Mikuriyaimplementation of GSTGSTNational Trade Facilitation Action Plan (NTFAP)

From Zee News

JioPhone at &#039;effective zero price&#039; clever marketing: COAI
Companies

JioPhone at 'effective zero price' clever marketi...

DoT meets telcos, associations on new telecom policy
Companies

DoT meets telcos, associations on new telecom policy

PM reviews progress of UDAY, mines auction
Economy

PM reviews progress of UDAY, mines auction

Food unfit for consumption being sold at railway stations: CAG
Companies

Food unfit for consumption being sold at railway stations:...

Trade facilitation pact to promote doing business, global commerce
International Business

Trade facilitation pact to promote doing business, global c...

Ambani scions Akash, Isha debut before RIL shareholders
Companies

Ambani scions Akash, Isha debut before RIL shareholders

Arun Jaitley launches pension plan for senior citizens with 8% assured return
Personal Finance

Arun Jaitley launches pension plan for senior citizens with...

NSE asks trading members to upload GSTIN by July 25
Markets

NSE asks trading members to upload GSTIN by July 25

Deadline for GST composition scheme extended till Aug 16
Economy

Deadline for GST composition scheme extended till Aug 16

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video