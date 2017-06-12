close
Wipro ADRs slump on the NYSE; company clarifies on bonus issue

Wipro on Monday said the date for issuing bonus or stock dividend to the holders of its American Depository Receipts is yet to be finalised, amid the ADRs witnessing steep fluctuations in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 22:49

New Delhi: Wipro on Monday said the date for issuing bonus or stock dividend to the holders of its American Depository Receipts is yet to be finalised, amid the ADRs witnessing steep fluctuations in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

ADRs are instruments denominated in US dollars and the underlying shares are that of a foreign company.

According to reports, the exchange has suspended trading in Wipro ADRs. As per trading data, the company's ADRs plunged over 47 per cent to USD 10.45 in pre-market trade today.

The steep volatility has been witnessed ahead of the company fixing June 14 as the record date for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders in India.

In a late evening filing, Wipro said that in view of today's market activity in its stock, the NYSE has contacted the company in accordance with its usual practice.

"The company felt that it was important to clarify to the market that the payable date and ex-dividend date for its ADR (American Depository Receipts) bonus issue, or stock dividend, are yet to be determined," Wipro said in a filing to the exchanges.

According to Wipro, at NYSE, for ADR stock dividends or bonus issue, the ex-dividend date is set as the first business day after the stock dividend is paid, which is also after the record date.

With PTI Inputs

Wipro Wipro ADR US Dollars New York Stock Exchange

