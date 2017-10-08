World Skills event: Team India to vie for gold in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: Young Indians will demonstrate their prowess in trades like jewellery design, beauty therapy, mobile robotics, automobile technology and cooking at the World Skills Competition in Abu Dhabi this week, where 1,300 participants from over 70 countries will vie for medals.

The Indian contingent comprises 28 participants and will represent the country at the competition to be held between October 14-19.

"These young boys and girls have spent years preparing to compete on the global level, including participating in the India Skills Competition to ensure their skills meet the World Skills standard," Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The competitors represent the best of their peers and are selected from skill competitions in 77 World Skills member countries and regions. They are all under the age of 23 years. (except for four skills that have the age limit of 25).

"We are vying for medals this time since we have only won medallions in the last few times. Almost every candidate has been trained abroad or sent for overseas skills competitions to familiarise them with the global level of competition.

"We are far better prepared than earlier and are keeping our fingers crossed", Jayant Krishna, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, NSDC told PTI.

WorldSkills India is an initiative of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. NSDC, through its WorldSkills India initiative, has been leading the country's participation at WorldSkills International competitions since 2011.