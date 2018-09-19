हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WOW air India

WOW air to to operate from December; ticket from New Delhi to US at just Rs 13,499

According to the airline, the offer will be applicable for the bookings between September 18 to 28, and valid for travel between December 2018 to March 2019.

Mumbai: Iceland-based low-cost long-haul airline -- WOW air -- on Tuesday said that it will commence operations from December 7, 2018 and offered fare of Rs 13,499 (base fare including taxes) to US, Canada and Iceland from New Delhi.

According to the airline, the offer will be applicable for the bookings between September 18 to 28, and valid for travel between December 2018 to March 2019.

"Our disruptive fares have been met with a strong demand and it clearly reflects the need for affordable travel between India and North America," Skuli Mogensen, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of WOW air was quoted as saying in a statement.

The airline will commence service from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi with three weekly flights to North America and Europe with a stopover at its hub in Reykjavik, Iceland.

