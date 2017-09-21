close
WTO says global trade rebounding, sees 2017 growth of 3.6%

The rapid acceleration was due to last year`s low base, a resurgence of Asian trade flows and recovering North American import demand.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 15:42

Geneva: Global trade is rebounding strongly, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, with commerce expected to grow by 3.6 percent in 2017, well above last year`s figure of 1.3 percent and also up from the WTO`s April forecast of 2.4 percent.

The rapid acceleration was due to last year`s low base, a resurgence of Asian trade flows and recovering North American import demand. The pace will moderate next year and is estimated at 3.2 percent, within a range of 1.4-4.4 percent, the WTO said.

Global tradeWorld Trade OrganizationWTO`s April forecastAsian trade flows

