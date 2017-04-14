Airtel counters Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer; announces 70GB Data at Rs 244
New Delhi: Reliance Jio's powerful entry into the telecom market has entirely changed the game for data-hungry Indians.
Following the bandwagon, many telecom operators have either slashed their prices or come up with lucrative offer for their customers.
In a bid to counter Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Airtel has quietly launched a new plan for its prepaid users, offering 70GB data starting at just Rs 244.
Airtel users can check the plan in ‘Best offers for you’ category in MyAirtel app and also on the company’s website.
Here are the details of the plan
Rs 244 Plan
1GB 4G data per day for 70 days
No restrictions of timing for data consumption
Unlimited STD and local calls with the following rider:
-Maximum of 300 minutes of free Airtel to Airtel calls per day
-1,200 minutes of free calls on the network for a week
-After limit exhaustion, users to be charged Rs 0.10 per minute
Rs 399 Plan
1GB 4G data per day with a validity of 70 days
No restrictions of timing for data consumption
Unlimited local and STD calls with following rider:
-Free calls to any network with a limit of 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period
-300 minutes per day, 1,200 minutes per week on Airtel to Airtel calls
-After limit exhaustion, users to be charged Rs 0.10 per minute
