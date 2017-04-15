Airtel unveils Double Your Holiday Surprises offer: Get 30GB free data for 3 months; unbelievable international roaming rates

New Delhi: It's raining offers on mobile data and calling! In a bid to tap the data-hungry Indians and also to counter Reliance Jio, Airtel has extended its offer for the post paid customers.

Airtel has announced Double Your Holiday Surprises offer for the post paid users giving 30GB of free data for three months (10GB per month). The offer was initially available for Airtel postpaid customers till April 13 but Airtel has now extended it till April 30.

The offer can be availed using the My Airtel app. Post paid subscribers who joined Airtel before February 28 can get 10GB 4G monthly data for three months for free. The extra data will be offered in addition to the existing data under different postpaid plans.

Additionally, Airtel has also announced unbelievable roaming scheme for its users. If the subscribers forget to activate roaming pack before they leave India, Airtel will automatically activate the required pack after exhaustion of benefits under the plan.

For example, if you are travelling to Singapore, Airtel's daily pack will include unlimited incoming calls, free data, SMS and calls to India at Rs 499. So if you leave for Singapore without activating the pack, Airtel will automatically activate the same after your daily usage exceeds Rs 499.

Airtel's big data offer seems to be a competitor to Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

Jio has announced a new plan that offers its Prime members 1GB of 4G data per day for 84 days at Rs 309.

Similarly by paying Rs 509, Jio Prime subscribers would be able to avail 2GB of 4G data per day for the next 84 days. Both the offers come with unlimited domestic calling.