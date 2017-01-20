Amazon 3-day Great Indian Sale kicks off – Check out products on offer
New Delhi: Amazon India has announced the Great Indian Sale themed #BadiBachatOnAmazon. The sale started from 12 am (midnight) on Jan 20th and will go up to 11:59 pm on Jan 22.
Over 100 million products across various categories are on offer. Customers would be able to enjoy thousands of blockbuster deals every hour.
Amazon Prime members, while already enjoying the benefits of free one-day and two-day shipping across a large selection and free unlimited video streaming, will have Prime exclusive deals as well as 30 minutes early access to other top deals before non-Prime members on all three days
Below is a sneak peek of deals for The Great Indian Sale:
Deals on Consumer Electronics:
OnePlus 3T (64GB) @ 29,999 and additional savings with Exchange
Moto G Plus 4th Gen (16 GB) @ Rs. 11,499
Canon EOS 1200D DSLR Camera @ Rs. 22,999
Apple iPhone 5s 16GB (Space Grey, 16 GB) @ 15,999
Lenovo Z2 Plus (64GB) @ Rs. 17,499
Up to 60 percent off on Headphones
Up to 40 percent off on TVs
Up to 30 percent off on Laptops
Up to 60 percent off on Networking Devices
Up to 80 percent off on Mobile accessories
Up to 40 percent off on Wearables
Deals on Home Products
Samsung 80 cms (32) HD Ready LED TV @ Rs. 23,900. More savings with Exchange Offer
Sanyo 109 cm (43) Full HD LED TV @ 23,490
Up to 30 percent off on Microwaves
Up to 50 percent off on Water Purifiers, Mixer Grinders and Induction Cooktops
Up to 30 percent off on Refrigerator and Washing Machine
Samsung Single Door Refrigerator (192 litres)@ 10,990 accompanied by an Amazon Gift Card of Rs. 500
Up to 30 percent off on Air conditioner
