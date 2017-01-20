close
Amazon 3-day Great Indian Sale kicks off – Check out products on offer

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 12:29
New Delhi: Amazon India has announced the Great Indian Sale themed #BadiBachatOnAmazon. The sale started from 12 am (midnight) on Jan 20th and will go up to 11:59 pm on Jan 22.

Over 100 million products across various categories are on offer. Customers would be able to enjoy thousands of blockbuster deals every hour.

Amazon Prime members, while already enjoying the benefits of free one-day and two-day  shipping across a large selection and free unlimited video streaming, will have  Prime exclusive deals as well as 30 minutes early access to other top deals before non-Prime members on all three days

Below is a sneak peek of deals for The Great Indian Sale:

Deals on Consumer Electronics:

    OnePlus 3T (64GB) @ 29,999 and additional savings with Exchange
    Moto G Plus 4th Gen (16 GB) @ Rs. 11,499
    Canon EOS 1200D DSLR Camera @ Rs. 22,999
    Apple iPhone 5s 16GB (Space Grey, 16 GB) @ 15,999
    Lenovo Z2 Plus (64GB) @ Rs. 17,499
    Up to 60 percent off on Headphones
    Up to 40 percent off on TVs
    Up to 30 percent off on Laptops
    Up to 60 percent off on Networking Devices
    Up to 80 percent off on Mobile accessories
    Up to 40 percent off on Wearables

 
Deals on Home Products

    Samsung 80 cms (32) HD Ready LED TV @ Rs. 23,900. More savings with Exchange Offer
    Sanyo 109 cm (43) Full HD LED TV @ 23,490
    Up to 30  percent off on Microwaves
    Up to 50 percent off on Water Purifiers, Mixer Grinders and Induction Cooktops
    Up to 30 percent off on Refrigerator and Washing Machine
    Samsung Single Door Refrigerator (192 litres)@ 10,990 accompanied by an Amazon Gift Card of Rs. 500
    Up to 30  percent off on Air conditioner

 

First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 11:07

