Amazon 3-day Great Indian Sale kicks off – Check out products on offer

New Delhi: Amazon India has announced the Great Indian Sale themed #BadiBachatOnAmazon. The sale started from 12 am (midnight) on Jan 20th and will go up to 11:59 pm on Jan 22.

Over 100 million products across various categories are on offer. Customers would be able to enjoy thousands of blockbuster deals every hour.

Amazon Prime members, while already enjoying the benefits of free one-day and two-day shipping across a large selection and free unlimited video streaming, will have Prime exclusive deals as well as 30 minutes early access to other top deals before non-Prime members on all three days

Below is a sneak peek of deals for The Great Indian Sale:

Deals on Consumer Electronics:

OnePlus 3T (64GB) @ 29,999 and additional savings with Exchange

Moto G Plus 4th Gen (16 GB) @ Rs. 11,499

Canon EOS 1200D DSLR Camera @ Rs. 22,999

Apple iPhone 5s 16GB (Space Grey, 16 GB) @ 15,999

Lenovo Z2 Plus (64GB) @ Rs. 17,499

Up to 60 percent off on Headphones

Up to 40 percent off on TVs

Up to 30 percent off on Laptops

Up to 60 percent off on Networking Devices

Up to 80 percent off on Mobile accessories

Up to 40 percent off on Wearables



Deals on Home Products

Samsung 80 cms (32) HD Ready LED TV @ Rs. 23,900. More savings with Exchange Offer

Sanyo 109 cm (43) Full HD LED TV @ 23,490

Up to 30 percent off on Microwaves

Up to 50 percent off on Water Purifiers, Mixer Grinders and Induction Cooktops

Up to 30 percent off on Refrigerator and Washing Machine

Samsung Single Door Refrigerator (192 litres)@ 10,990 accompanied by an Amazon Gift Card of Rs. 500

Up to 30 percent off on Air conditioner