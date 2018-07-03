हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon

Amazon announces 36-hour sale for Prime users, offers massive discount

Customers willing to join Prime can do so by paying Rs 129 per month at amazon.in/prime.

Amazon announces 36-hour sale for Prime users, offers massive discount

New Delhi: Online shopping major Amazon is yet again back with its Prime Day event. The 36 hours sale will start from July 16 at 12 noon till the midnight of July 17.

“Prime Day this year will feature over 200 exclusive new product launches from top brands, small businesses & Indian startups, all available first exclusively to Prime members. Alongside the new launches will be thousands of deals on mobiles, Tvs, laptops, appliances, fashion and everyday essentials,” Amazon said in a statement.

The 200 exclusive new product launches on Prime Day will include top brands such as OnePlus, Nestlé NesPlus, Marks & Spencer, Bosch, HP, Acer, GAP, Asics and more.

Customers willing to join Prime can do so by paying Rs 129 per month at amazon.in/prime.

Prime members also get 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, 10 percent cashback on Amazon Pay balance, exchange offers on mobiles and appliances, and No Cost EMI on over 8000 products, the company further said.

Amazon also said that Prime Day will feature the lowest prices on Amazon Echo family of devices, Fire TV Stick, All New Kindle, Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite.

Prime members can also enjoy 2-hour delivery on Amazon devices, consumer electronics and everyday essentials for in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad on the Prime Now app.

Tags:
AmazonAmazon Prime Day eventAmazon Prime Day saleAmazon prime day 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close