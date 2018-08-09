हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amazon India

Amazon Freedom Sale kicks off: Top deals on electronics, smartphones

Customers can enjoy shopping from over 170 million products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.

Amazon Freedom Sale kicks off: Top deals on electronics, smartphones

New Delhi: Online giant Amazon India kicked off its 3-day freedome sale on Thursday to celebrate India's spirit of Independence.

The sale will kicked off 12 am (midnight) on August 9 and will continue till 11:59 pm on August 12, 2018.

With over 20,000 deals on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Large Appliances, Groceries and Daily essentials, TVs and more, customers can enjoy shopping from over 170 million products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in, the company said.

Customers will get additional cashback of 10 percent when they pay using SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Millions of eligible customers can also enjoy EMI on using their Debit card from select banks, Amazon said.

Here are the top offers on Smartphones and Accessories

  •     Mi A2 for Rs 16,999 on pre-order sale starting at 12 noon today
  •     Redmi Y2 starting Rs 9,999 - Sale starts at 2 PM today!
  •     Extra Rs 2,000 off on Exchange on OnePlus 6 and also avail No-cost EMI on multiple tenures
  •     Up to 37 percent Off on Samsung Smartphones; Extra up to Rs 8,000 off on Exchange and avail No-cost EMI
  •     Extra Rs 1,000 off on Exchange on Realme 1 (Red, 6+128GB) and avail No-cost EMI
  •     Up to 35 percent off on Honor Dual Camera Smartphones and avail No-cost EMI
  •     Up to 35 percent Off on Moto Smartphones; Up to Rs 2,000 off on Exchange and avail No-cost EMI
  •     Rs 6,000 off on Huawei P20 Lite and avail No-cost EMI
  •     Extra up to Rs 5,000 off on Exchange Vivo and Oppo Smartphones and avail No-cost EMI
  •     Up to 50 percent off on 10.or Smartphones
  •     Mi Power banks starting at Rs 799  with extra 10 percent cashback up to Rs 150 using Amazon Pay balance
  •     Data cables starting at Rs 95

 

Here are the top offers on Electronics, TV

 

  •     Up to 50 percent off on Electronics across 350+ brands with 2000+ offers
  •     Intel Core i3 Windows laptops starting Rs 24,990 with Exchange offers
  •     Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera at Rs 22,990 with No Cost EMI
  •     Bose Speakers with free Echodot – Starting at Rs 11,500
  •     Boat Rockerz 400 Bluetooth Headphones at Rs 999
  •     8GB and above Memory Cards starting Rs 249
  •     Up to 45 percent off on HP, Canon & Epson Printers
  •     JBL In-Ear headphones with mic starting Rs 599
  •     GoPro Action camera with freebies worth Rs 7,300
  •     Up to 40 percent off on Televisions; No Cost EMI starting from Rs 2000 per month
  •     Up to Rs 15,000 off on Exchange of your old TV; Free Installation and demo available at the time of delivery on select TVs in select cities
  •     Up to 40 percent off on Smart TVs; Smart TVs starting from Rs 11,990
  •     Up to 35 percent off on premium TVs from Sony and Samsung
  •     12 months flat No Cost EMI on select Samsung TVs
