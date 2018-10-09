हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amazon.in

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale kicks off tomorrow – Top smartphone deals

Your sneak peek into deals for the Great Indian Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale kicks off tomorrow – Top smartphone deals

New Delhi: Amazon.in has announced its Great Indian Festival offering thousands of products ranging from smartphones, home and kitchen appliances, apparels, electronic items and many more.

Under the 6-day sale from October 10 to October 15, Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours of exclusive early access starting Tuesday.

Here's your sneak peek into deals for the Great Indian Sale.

  • OnePlus 6 (6+64 GB) at a special price of Rs 29,999 starting at Rs 10,000/month with No Cost EMI. Get Free screen protection worth Rs 12,000
  • Redmi Y2 64GB available at Rs 10,999 with 6 month No Cost EMI and Free screen protection
  • Redmi Y2 32GB at Rs 8,999 with 6 month No Cost EMI and Free screen protection
  • Mi A2 at Rs  14,999 with 9 month No Cost EMI, Free screen protection and Assured Buyback
  • Redmi 6 Pro starting Rs 10,999 with extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange, 6 month No Cost EMI and Free screen protection
  • Redmi 6A at Rs 5,999 with free screen protection - on flash sale every 2 hours starting 8 AM
  • Realme 1 starting at Rs 10,490 with No Cost EMI and Free Screen Replacement worth Rs 4,000
  • Moto E5 Plus at Rs 9,999, Moto G6 starting at Rs 11,999 and Moto G5s Plus at Rs 9,999. All these will be available with No Cost EMI and Free Screen Protection worth up to Rs 10,000
  • Honor Play at Rs 18,999. Get extra 1000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance, special exchange offers and No Cost EMI available
  • Huawei Nova 3i at Rs 17,990 with No Cost EMI, and an additional 1000 cashback for Amazon Prime Members
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 at Rs 42990 starting at Rs 4777/month with 9 months’ No Cost EMI,  Rs 3000 extra on exchange.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note8 at Rs 43,990 starting at Rs 4888/month with 9 months’ No Cost EMI,  Rs 3000 extra on exchange, free screen replacement worth Rs 25,000 and Guaranteed Exchange price

 

