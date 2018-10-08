Amazon makes special offers for festival sale

Bengaluru: The world`s leading e-tailer Amazon is making special offers for the ensuing festival season to online shoppers from Wednesday, said the Indian arm of the US-based e-commerce major on Monday.

"Our six-day Great Indian Festival Sale starts on October 10 at 12 a.m. and ends on October 15 at 11.59 p.m.," said the city-based firm in a statement.

For Amazon`s prime members, e-sale, however, will begin on Tuesday at noon.

Dussehra and Diwali will be celebrated this year in October and November respectively.

"Customers buying a smartphone during the festive sale will get free mobile screen replacement and one-year extended warranty for purchasing refrigerator, washing machine or television set," the statement said.

For its new customers, the company will deliver free their first order of any amount on its e-portal.

"We have expanded our selection by tying up with brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, IFB, Bosch, Philips, Marks and Spencer, LG, UnderArmour, Calvin Klein, and Just F among several others," the statement said.

Like its Indian rival Flipkart, Amazon is also offering an option to purchase a protection plan for customers looking for insuring their mobile phones against accidental damage.

To make shopping seamless, the company will allow customers to schedule an appointment as per their convenience for delivery and free installation of TVs and washing machines during the festive season.

Customers can also save more with finance schemes such as Amazon Pay EMI, no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards and exchange on Amazon.in.

The company has also created 50,000 positions in its national network of fulfilment centres, sortation centres, delivery stations and customer service sites for the festive sale.

"The positions have been created in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and other cities across the country," said Amazon India Vice-President Akhil Saxena in the statement.