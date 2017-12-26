Face Unlock feature coming to OnePlus 5

Beijing: Chinese handset maker OnePlus will roll out the Face Unlock feature to its slightly older OnePlus 5 via a software update, according to the co-founder of the company.

"Due to popular demand, ‘Face Unlock' feature is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback," Carl Pei, co-founder, OnePlus, tweeted from his official @getpeid handle recently.

Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas! — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 24, 2017

However, he did not mention a timeline for the release or whether there will be any functional differences.

Earlier in June, OnePlus had launched OnePlus 5 in two variants -- 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory and 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage in India for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

The smartphone features 16MP+20MP rear dual-camera combination and a 16MP front shooter. The company had claimed that OnePlus 5 has the highest smartphone camera resolution yet.

The device is fueled by 3,300mAh battery that lasts up to 20 per cent longer than its predecessor OnePlus 3T.

There is also a fingerprint scanner which doubled up as a home button and can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds.

