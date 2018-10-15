Facebook bringing 'Unsend' button on Messenger soon

New Delhi: Facebook may soon bring "Unsend" feature for Messenger that would let users to roll back sent messages.

The new Unsend button will let users not only roll back messages from their inboxes, but also from the entire chat thread, as per a TechCrunch report.

Mobile researcher and tipster Jane Manchun Wong reportedly managed to generate screenshots of a prototype "Unsend" button from Messenger's Android code.

Facebook Messenger is finally working on "Unsend Message" in the app for everyone! Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/5OtQrmyID3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

The code indicates that in the current prototype there's a 'time limit' -- giving users only a certain amount of time after they send a message to unsend it," the report added.

The protype feature has been discovered six months after the social networking giant announced that it was in favour of buinding the "Unsend" functionality.

Facebook owned photo-messaging app Instagram already supports the "Unsend" capability and allows users to delete a sent message for all participants in the personal or group chat.