Facebook integrating Messenger app into desktop version
New York: Facebook is integrating the Messenger app into its desktop version, giving an all new messaging experience to the desktop users, as per media reports.
However, Facebook has not yet made any formal announcement about the change.
In the upgraded version, the previous inbox icon has been replaced with the Messenger icon in the blue navigation bar at the top of the screen.
When clicked, you are taken to a revamped inbox that is similar to a Messenger.com.
On the right-hand side of the screen, the name of your friend is displayed in the selected chat, when they were recently active, and provides access to other Messenger features.
In the upgraded version, a user can search the conversation, edit nicknames, change the chat`s colour and so on.
Facebook has seen a number of updates in recent months, like introduction of Group Video Chats, games and a platform for business.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Akhilesh-Rahul alliance be able to trump BJP in UP elections?
- Arms case: Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court
- Raisina Dialogue 2017: Pakistan must walk away from terror, says PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of insensitivity shown by political leaders over rising poverty in India
- Valour of a soldier: CRPF officer Satwant Singh fights Naxals till his last breath
- World's 30 most dynamic cities: Check out the full list
- WATCH: Kieron Pollard's incredible one-handed six demoralises Fawad Ahmed
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- Virat Kohli's 'shot of the year' already has a big challenger – See video to believe!
- WATCH: Dope-tainted Brock Lesnar causes carnage on return to WWE Raw ahead of Royal Rumble