Facebook integrating Messenger app into desktop version

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 11:34
New York: Facebook is integrating the Messenger app into its desktop version, giving an all new messaging experience to the desktop users, as per media reports.

However, Facebook has not yet made any formal announcement about the change.

In the upgraded version, the previous inbox icon has been replaced with the Messenger icon in the blue navigation bar at the top of the screen.

When clicked, you are taken to a revamped inbox that is similar to a Messenger.com.

On the right-hand side of the screen, the name of your friend is displayed in the selected chat, when they were recently active, and provides access to other Messenger features.

In the upgraded version, a user can search the conversation, edit nicknames, change the chat`s colour and so on.

Facebook has seen a number of updates in recent months, like introduction of Group Video Chats, games and a platform for business.

 

First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 11:34

