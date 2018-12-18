हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Facebook Messenger rolls out Boomerang, Selfie feature

The company also announced new stickers, powered by augmented reality (AR).

Facebook Messenger rolls out Boomerang, Selfie feature

San Francisco: Facebook has rolled out the "Boomerang" and "Selfie" features in its Messenger platform.

"Starting today, there are now five modes to Messenger`s camera including everyone`s favourite video-looping effect, Boomerang, to make Messenger posts more interactive and fun," the company said in a blogpost on Monday.

"We`ve also added Selfie mode, where you can capture portraits of yourself or friends in Messenger`s camera," it added.

The company said that they are making it easier to navigate Messenger`s existing camera modes -- Normal, Video and Text. In Text mode, users can now add even more personality with new fonts and colour backgrounds.

The company also announced new stickers, powered by augmented reality (AR).

According to Facebook, more than 20 million people use camera effects for photo and video posts on Messenger every day.

