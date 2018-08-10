हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale kicks off: Top offers, cashbacks and more

Citi Bank credit card users will get 10 percent cashback.

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale kicks off: Top offers, cashbacks and more

New Delhi: In a bid to tap customers' interest, e-commerce site Flipkart has kicked off the Big Freedom Sale.

Flipkart is offering discounts on host of products from lifestyle, home appliances mobile phones, electronic gadgets during the 3 day sale between August 10 and August 12.

The online retailer will also give exchange offers on top mobile brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Redmi and Honor. There will be upto 70 percent off on home appliances, 40-80 percent off on top lifestyle trends and home furnishing.

“With revolutionary deals and massive price drops every 8 hours, the Big Freedom Sale is no less than a three-day long celebration. ‘Rush hour’ deals from midnight to 2 AM, a special deal every hour, ‘the freedom countdown’ entailing 31 minutes of continuous price drops from 7:47 pm to 8:18 pm on all three days are the major attractions,” Flipkart wrote in its website.

Additionally, Citi Bank credit card users will get 10 percent cashback.

Rival, Amazon India has also kieked off its Amazon Freedom Sale to celebrate India's 72nd Independence day from 12 am (midnight) on August 9 to 11:59 pm on August 12, 2018.

With over 20,000 deals on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Large Appliances, Groceries & Daily essentials, TVs and more, customers can enjoy shopping from over 170 million products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in.

 

Tags:
FlipkartFlipkart Big Freedom SaleIndependence day Flipkart saleFlipkart offers

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close