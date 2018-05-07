Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2018: Sneak peek into offers

New Delhi: It is time again for shopping enthusiasts to loosen their purse strings! With attractive deals and huge discount, online marketplace Flipkart is set to throw open its Big Shopping Days Sale 2018.
The Big Shopping Days Sale 2018 from May 13 to May 16 is offering up to 80 percent discount on products across various categories with crazy deals at prices never seen before.
Buyers will have access to a marathon of deals and offers specifically designed for their needs along with easy EMI options. Flipkart has also the Big Game Zone contest wherein customers can win upto 100 percent cashback.
HDFC Bank users will get 10 percent discount on using the bank's credit and debit card. The discount can be availed by EMI mode of payment as well.
Here's a sneak peek into offers
Samsung Galaxy On NXT
Priced at Rs 17,900
To be Available at Rs 10,900
Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL
Priced at Rs 61,000
To be Available at Rs 34,999
Upto Rs 37,000 off on Gaming Laptops
Blaupunkt Wireless Dolby Soundbars
Priced at Rs 24,999
To be Available at Rs 9,999
Upto 70 percent off on Tvs and Appliances
Samsung 32 inch HDTV
Priced at Rs 28,890
To be available at Rs 16,999