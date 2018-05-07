Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2018: Sneak peek into offers

New Delhi: It is time again for shopping enthusiasts to loosen their purse strings! With attractive deals and huge discount, online marketplace Flipkart is set to throw open its Big Shopping Days Sale 2018.

The Big Shopping Days Sale 2018 from May 13 to May 16 is offering up to 80 percent discount on products across various categories with crazy deals at prices never seen before.

Buyers will have access to a marathon of deals and offers specifically designed for their needs along with easy EMI options. Flipkart has also the Big Game Zone contest wherein customers can win upto 100 percent cashback.

HDFC Bank users will get 10 percent discount on using the bank's credit and debit card. The discount can be availed by EMI mode of payment as well.

Here's a sneak peek into offers

Samsung Galaxy On NXT

Priced at Rs 17,900

To be Available at Rs 10,900

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL

Priced at Rs 61,000

To be Available at Rs 34,999

Upto Rs 37,000 off on Gaming Laptops

Blaupunkt Wireless Dolby Soundbars

Priced at Rs 24,999

To be Available at Rs 9,999

Upto 70 percent off on Tvs and Appliances

Samsung 32 inch HDTV

Priced at Rs 28,890

To be available at Rs 16,999