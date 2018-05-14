Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale day 2: Top smartphone offers

New Delhi: With attractive deals and huge discount, online marketplace Flipkart has kicked off its Big Shopping Days Sale 2018. The 4-day Big Shopping Days Sale 2018 kicked off from May 13 and will continue till May 16.

Buyers will have access to a marathon of deals and offers specifically designed for their needs along with easy EMI options. Flipkart has also the Big Game Zone contest wherein customers can win upto 100 percent cashback.

Under the sale period customers can get up to 80 percent discount on products across various categories with crazy deals at prices never seen before.

HDFC Bank users will get 10 percent discount on using the bank's credit and debit card. The discount can be availed by EMI mode of payment as well.

Here are the top smartphone offers on Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale day 2

Redmi Note 5

Available from Rs 9,999

iPhone SE (32 GB)

Rs 26,000

Available at Rs 17,999

Moto E Plus (3GB/32GB)

Rs 9,999

Available at Rs 7,999

Vivo V7+

Rs 21,990

Available at Rs 19,990

Oppo F3 Plus (6GB)

Rs 22,990

Available at Rs 16,990

Infinix Note 4 (3GB/32GB)

Rs 88,999

Available at Rs 6,999