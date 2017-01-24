Flipkart's Republic Day sale kicks off – Flat discount of Rs 9,000 on iPhone 6; check out top 10 deals
New Delhi: Online retailing site Flipkart kicked off its 3-day Republic Day sale on Tuesday. The sale will continue till the midnight (11:59 pm) of Thursday.
Check out top 10 deals of today
1. Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey 16GB) : Flat Rs 9,000 off. Now available at Rs 27,000
2. Lenovo K5 Note 4GB : Get flat discount of Rs 1,000. Now available at Rs 12,499
3. Samsung On Nxt : Get flat discount of Rs 2,590. Now available at Rs 15,900
4. LeEco Le 2 (Grey, 32 GB): Get flat discount of Rs 1,000. Now available at Rs 10,999
5. Titan, Casio and more: 20-80 percent discount
6. Beauty and Grooming: Minimum 30 percent off
7. Smart Wearables: Apple, Fossil and more. Starting at Rs 7,999
8. Onida 5.8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: 27 percent off. Available at Rs 9,990 as against Rs 13,790
9. JBL Flip II Portable Bluetooth Mobile/Tablet Speaker: 53 percent off. Available at Rs 3,699 as against Rs 7,990
10. DSLR cameras: Starting at Rs 21,990
