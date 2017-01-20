Gmail users high alert! Don't fall for this online scam

New Delhi: Gmail users should heavily guard their email accounts, for, a hacking trap has been reportedly laid in such a manner that even the most tech savvy users might be duped.

As per media reports, a new online scam is targeting the Gmail users that can expose their mail ids to hackers.

Termed as Gmail phishing the scam has been discovered by Mark Maunder, CEO of WordPress security service Wordfence, a Gadget now report said.

According to Maunder, “the scam has managed to convince even experienced technical users, and is targeting other services in addition to Gmail,” the report further said.

WHAT IS GMAIL PHISHING ALL ABOUT

- You might get an email on your Gmail account.

- It might look like a mail from someone you know (This account must also have probably been hacked using this same technique).

- The mail may contain some image/attachment and look very familiar –something like you had previously sent to this contact.

- If you will click on the image/attachment, it will open a new tab.

- This new tab will require you to sign-in into Gmail again.

- If you sign-in, you fall into the hacker's trap laid by the hacker.

- Usually it is a very unrecognisable trap. If you don't pay attention to the location bar you might fall into the trap.

HOW TO SAFEGUARD YOURSELF FROM GMAIL PHISHING

- Always check the location bar.

- Always verify the protocol.

- Make sure you see this "https://accounts.google.com". Nothing should precede the "https://"

- Be mindful of the green coloured lock symbol at the left hand side of "https://"

- You can also activate a two-factor authentication password for better security.