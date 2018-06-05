हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Gmail users to be switched over to new design by September

The new Gmail launches to general availability from July.

Gmail users to be switched over to new design by September

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has introduced an "early adopter programme (EAP)" for its newly designed Gmail with features like Gmail offline and nudging.

The new Gmail launches to general availability from July. "Approximately eight weeks after the GA announcement in July, any users who haven’t yet been transitioned to the new Gmail will be automatically migrated to the new experience. They’ll have the option to opt out of the new Gmail for an additional four weeks," G Suite team wrote in a blog post.

Some time in September, everyone will be switched over to the new Gmail design. The option to opt out will still be available for another month but by October, the option will disappear and G Suite accounts will be required to use the new design.

The blog further wrote that G Suite admins will have the following options in the Admin console:

  •     Immediately transition their users to the new Gmail. For a period of time, users will still have the option to opt out (see below for more details).
  •     Allow their users to opt in to the new Gmail at the time of their choice. For a period of time, users will still have the option to opt out (see below for more details).
  •     Wait approximately four weeks until their users are allowed to opt in to the new Gmail. For a period of time, users will still have the option to opt out (see below for more details).
  •         This is the default setting. During this four-week period, users will not have the option to opt in to the new Gmail.

 

 

 

Tags:
GoogleGmailGmail offlineGmail nudgingGmail new design

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close