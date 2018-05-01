Google Doodle celebrates International Workers' Day 2018

New Delhi: Continuing with its tradition to celebrate specific days and events, search engine giant Google on Tuesday celebrated the International Labour Day with a very interesting doodle on its homepage to mark the victory of workers` movement.

Similar to its earlier theme, Google's this year's Labour Day doodle too features some parts of tools such as pair of gloves, rolls of insulating tape, a wrench, a bucket, a shovel, pencil, screws, and a measuring tape among many other instruments which workers use during their work.

Labour Day is celebrated to mark the achievement of workers. In many countries, including India, Labour Day is celebrated every year on 1 May.

In India, Labour Day or May Day was first celebrated in Chennai (erstwhile Madras) on May 1, 1923. The initiative was taken by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan.

In Canada and the United States, Labour day celebrated on the first Monday of September and it is considered as the official end of the summer holiday for most of the respective countries, as public school and university students return to school that week or the following week.

Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement wherein the fight was to advocate for eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.