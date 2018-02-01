Google doodle celebrates life and literature of writer Kamala Das: 'World of an engrossing woman'

New Delhi: Search engine Google on Thursday celebrated the life and literature of one poetess leading Malayalam author from Kerala – Kamala Das.

“Today’s Doodle by artist Manjit Thapp celebrates the work she left behind, which provides a window into the world of an engrossing woman,” Google wrote.

“Today we celebrate poet and author Kamala Das on the the publication date of her autobiography, “My Story,” released in 1976. Das’ life and work had a boldness and shapeshifting quality, whether it was the many genres she wrote in or the various languages in which she expressed herself,” it added.

Das, was determined to live life on her own terms, resisting labels such as “feminist” and choosing different names for herself over the course of her life. When she began publishing, she used the pseudonym Madhavikutty; Ami was her pet name; and Suraiyya, the name she gave herself upon her conversion to Islam.

She originally wrote her autobiography in English, but alongside translated it to Malayalam. The story captures her life from childhood to marriage and beyond, describing the rich inner world of a creative soul. While some found the book to be controversial, including relatives who tried to block it from being published, many readers were enchanted by the lyricism and honesty of her writing