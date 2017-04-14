Google introduces new ''style ideas'' feature on Image Search
New Delhi: To enhance user experience when searching for fashion, Google on Thursday introduced a new feature called `style ideas` on mobile web and in the Google app for Android.
Image Search is full of pictures to help users find places to travel, items to purchase or shots of one`s favourite celebrities, art and memes.
Through this feature, users can get an idea of how a product looks by glancing through high quality, fashionable images.
The fashion industry these days has expanded in such a way that it is hard to know where to start. For example, if a user is confused on what bag and jeans match a particular pair of footwear or needs some ensemble ideas, the new update on image search highlights a variety of options, depending on preferred style, colour, pattern and so on.
As an added bonus, users will also see an expanded carousel for similar items while searching for apparel products.
This means that users now will be able to find product offerings that may suit their tastes.
