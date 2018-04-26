हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google Search shows Narendra Modi as India's first PM: Here's how twitter reacted

In 2015, Modi’s images started appearing in image search results for query on “Top 10 criminals in India” for which the search engine giant later apologised.

New Delhi: Google's search result on typing `India first PM` has left several people feeling bizarre. Google, believed to throw up accurate results, was showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture when the users typed `India first PM` on its search bar.

Though Jawaharlal Nehru`s name appeared on the Wikipedia link, the photo was that of current Prime Minister Modi. Modi`s picture was somehow appearing alongside Nehru`s name on the Wikipedia link - `List of Prime Ministers of India`.

When the issue got highlighted, several Twitter users started posting their reactions along with the screenshots. Some of them were quick to blame Google for the "error", some took it with light humour. Here is how twitter reacted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“These results trouble us and are not reflective of the opinions of Google. Sometimes, the way images are described on the internet can yield surprising results to specific queries. We apologise for any confusion or misunderstanding this has caused. We’re continually working to improve our algorithms to prevent unexpected results like this,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Google said that results to the query “top 10 criminals in India” was due to a British daily which had an image of Mr. Modi and erroneous metadata. It said that in this case, the image search results were drawn from multiple news articles with images of Mr. Modi and his statements with regard to politicians with criminal background. The spokesperson added that the news articles do not link Mr. Modi to criminal activity, and the words just appeared in close proximity to each other.

With Agency Inputs

