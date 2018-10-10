हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vodafone Idea Ltd

Idea launches 4G services in Kolkata; offers 10GB data for 7 Days during Durga Puja

The one-time 4G launch data offer is valid till October 20.

Idea launches 4G services in Kolkata; offers 10GB data for 7 Days during Durga Puja

Kolkata: Vodafone Idea Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has now made 4G services available to Idea customers in Kolkata metro.

“During the auspicious Pujo season, Idea has announced an attractive 10GB free data offer, valid for 7 days, for all its customers in the region,” the company said in a release.

The one-time 4G launch data offer, valid till October 20, can be availed by simply dialing *800*444# from any Idea number on 4G Mobile, it said.

With the completion of merger of Vodafone and Idea, customers of Idea will now be able to use 4G on ICR on Vodafone. Idea users in Kolkata will now experience high-speed internet on 4G and enjoy seamless experience on Digital Idea apps, during the Pujo celebration, with devotional songs and videos on Idea Music, Idea Movies & TV. Gaming enthusiasts can play a host of exciting games on Idea Games app, the company said.

Shivan Bhargava, Circle Head – Kolkata and RoB, said, “We are delighted to extend our world class 4G services to over 3.1 million Idea customers in Kolkata, fulfilling their ever-increasing infotainment needs with a Free 10 GB Data offer, during the auspicious occasion of Durgo Pujo. Additionally, with nearly 1200 sites on ICR in Rest of West Bengal circle, Idea users in the state will enjoy unmatched 4G coverage and seamless data experience.”

Idea is offering complimentary 4G SIM card upgrade for its customers in Kolkata. All customers can avail a complimentary 4G SIM upgrade from Company Showrooms and leading retail outlets across the metro city.

 

