Reliance Jio

JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer preview: Check out details of voice and data plans

Monsoon Hungama is a combined offering of a JioPhone at effectively Rs 501 and a 6 months unlimited voice and data recharge of Rs 594.

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced a special Jiophone recharge plan under Monsoon Hungama offer. Under this, users will get unlimited voice and data for 6 months on paying only Rs 594 at the time of activation.

Additionally JioPhone users under the Monsoon Hungama exchange offer will also get a special exchange bonus of 6GB data voucher, worth Rs 101. This takes the total data to 90 GB over 6 months.

Company spokesperson said, “There are currently 2 JioPhone plans available: Rs 49 and Rs 153. The Rs 49 plan is a kind of trial plan with 1 GB monthly data, whereas our highest selling plan Rs 153 provides 1.5 GB data/day. We realized that there are some users who may want lesser data and therefore must get the plan at a lower price. Hence we are introducing Rs 99 with unlimited free voice, 0.5GB data/day and 300 SMS for 28 days. This will reduce the monthly spends straight away by nearly 50%.”

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on July 5 announced 'JioPhone Monsoon Hungama', offering to replace old feature phone with JioPhone for just Rs 501 at the 41st annual general meeting of Reliance Industries.

Ambani - who stormed into the mobile telephony market with free voice calls and dirt cheap data offerings in 2016 – also announced that JioPhone 2 would be made available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 from August 15.

Reliance JioJioPhone Monsoon Hungama offerJio feature phoneMonsoon Hungama offer

