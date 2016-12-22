No need to queue up at bank or ATM! Snapdeal to deliver cash at your doorstep
New Delhi: Forget long hours of queuing up at bank or at the ATMs –Snapdeal is here with cash!
Online retailing site Snapdeal has announced the launch of "Cash@Home" service, which allows users to order cash and have it delivered at their doorstep.
Snapdeal will be using the cash that it receives through Cash on Delivery (CoD) to operate this facility.Snapdeal will charge a nominal amount of Rs. one as convenience fee, which will need to be paid through FreeCharge or through a debit card at the time of booking the order.
At the time of cash delivery, the consumers will need to swipe their ATM card on the PoS machines, which Snapdeal`s courier partners will carry for all such deliveries. Once transaction is successful, the courier person will hand over Rs. 2000 in cash.
A user can request Rs 2000 per booking and any bank`s ATM card can be used to pay for the cash. The customers are not obligated to order anything else from Snapdeal to access the "Cash@Home" facility.
The service is already live in Gurgaon and Bangalore and will be extended to other major cities in the coming days, with the operative details to be updated as per user feedback and availability of currency notes."At Snapdeal, we aim to be the marketplace that seamlessly services every customer need. As the country transitions to a more digitally enabled economy, we`ve launched a series of timely initiatives from wallet and card on delivery, to extending FreeCharge partnerships to smoothen this transition.
The launch of the cash on demand service is intended to further help our consumers tide over any cash crunch that they might face in addressing their daily needs," said co-founder Snapdeal, Rohit Bansal.
