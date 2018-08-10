हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Now play AR games with friends on Facebook Messenger

New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook has introduced new multiplayer video chat Augmented Reality (AR) games that could accommodate up to six players at a time.

Facebook has started with two games -- "Don't Smile" which challenges who can hold a serious face the longest and "Asteroids Attack" that requires participants to navigate a spaceship.

“Today we’re excited to make connecting with your friends in video chat even more fun – and competitive! – with multiplayer video chat AR games. You can play with up to six people at a time, making the gaming experience much more interactive and social,” Nora Micheva, Product Manager at Facebook Messenger wrote in a blog post.

Facebook said tht it is planning to roll out more games in the coming weeks and months – including passing a beach ball back and forth with “Beach Bump” and a matching cat game with “Kitten Kraze”.

How does it work?

Open an existing conversation or find the person or group of people you’d like to chat with and tap the video icon on the upper right corner of the screen.

Tap the star button and select one of the AR games

The person or group you are video chatting with will get a notification indicating it’s time to get your game on.

