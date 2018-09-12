हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio 2nd Anniversary: Here's how to get unlimited calls, 42 GB data per month at Rs 100

Reliance Jio 2nd Anniversary: Here&#039;s how to get unlimited calls, 42 GB data per month at Rs 100

New Delhi: Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calls, 42 GB data per month at effective price of Rs 100  as the company has turned two.

Reliance users can buy recharge at Rs 399 (for three months) and get instant cashback of Rs 50 each on Jio Instant cashback and on using PhonePe on Jio App, bringing the cost to Rs 299. This brings the effective cost per month to Rs 100.

However, the offer is only applicable on 1st transaction done through PhonePe during the scheme period. Flat Rs 50 cash back will be given on minimum transaction of Rs 300 or more.

The offer validity starts on September 12 and will continue till September 21. Users can avail the cashback offer only once during the offer period.

Jio said that the cashback shall be provided as PhonePe Gift voucher and shall be credited in customer PhonePe account within 24 hours of successful completion of the transaction.

Here's how to claim Rs 50 cash back on  PhonePe

Login to MyJio app and click on Recharge tab

Click on "Buy" button to move to Payment Page.

Select PhonePe as your payment option.

Sign in to your PhonePe account after confirming your number and OTP.

Pay for Net Payable amount using PhonePe to get Rs 50 Cashback.

 

Reliance Jio Jio 42 GB data Jio 2nd anniversary Jio Rs 100 plan

