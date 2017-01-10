Reliance Jio 4G download speed beats Airtel, Vodafone: TRAI
New Delhi: Contrary to earlier reports that the download speead of Reliance Jio network was the slowest among the telecom service providers, latest data by regulator TRAI says otherwise.
As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, the average download speed of Reliance Jio network reached a huge 18.16 megabit per second (MBPS) during the month of December.
This speed of Reliance Jio is a sharp contrast to the 5.85 mbps in November 2016 and of 7.26 mbps in September that TRAI had reported then.
What is also interesting is that, this December speed of Reliance Jio was the highest amongst all telecom service providers.
Among other networks, download speed on Vodafone network increased to 6.7 mbps in December from 4.9 mbps in November.
Idea network showed average download speed of 5.03 mbps, Bharti Airtel's 4.68 mbps, BSNL's 3.42 mbps, Aircel's 3 mbps and Reliance Communications's 2.6 mbps in December.
In November, download speed on Airtel network was 5.93 mbps followed by Jio at 5.85 mbps, Vodafone 4.9 mbps, Idea 4.36 mbps, BSNL 3.54 mbps, Aircel 3 mbps and RCom 2.3 mbps.
Trai collects and computes speed of mobile data from subscribers across the country with the help of MySpeed application on real time basis.
With PTI Inputs
