Reliance Jio free calls bonanza to continue for 3 months after March 31

New Delhi: Reliance Jio subscribers using the Happy New Year Offer that gives free voice calls and unlimited data services have often been worrying about the end of deadline – March 31.

But if a report in the Economic Times is to be believed, you don't have to worry once the offer expires on March.

As per the ET report Jio subscribers may continue to “enjoy data services at a nominal rate, combined with free voice calls, for another three months.”

Quoting sources, ET said that Jio is “working out a new tariff plan which will be valid till June 30”.

However the free offer will be extended only to voice calls. For availing data, subscribers will have to pay a fee of about Rs 100.

On December 1, Reliance Industries Limited’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced to extend the Reliance Jio Welcome offer till March 2017 in which customers will get free voice calls and roaming services, while data is being charged at one-tenth of the prevailing market rates.

Under Jio data plans, the effective rates are Rs 50 per GB.

Under Rs 149 plan, users get free voice (local and STD), free roaming and 100 SMS alongwith 0.3 GB of 4G data.

Under the Rs 4,999 plan, users get 75GB of 4G data as well as unlimited 4G access at night for a period of 28 days.

Other plans would be available for Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, and Rs 3,999. All the plans, excluding the Rs 149 plan, bundles in free unlimited SMSes.

Under these plans (except Rs 149 plan), subscribers also have wifi access (with varied amounts of usage) from JioNet Hotspots.