Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer: 100% cashback on recharge of Rs 399

New Delhi: Reliance Jio in partnership with AJIO has introduced its Jio Happy New Year Offer providing 100 percent cashback in form of AJIO coupon.

The Happy New Year Offer is applicable on the Jio’s popular plan of Rs.399. The coupons can be redeemed over and above the existing AJIO offers.

The AJIO coupon worth Rs 399 will be credited in MyCoupons section of MyJio and the coupon credited can be redeemed on AJIO App and Website on minimum cart value of Rs 1000.

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users. The limited period offer will run from December 28 to January 31.

Jio said that the coupons received during this period can be redeemed on or before March 15.