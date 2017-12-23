Reliance Jio launches Happy New Year 2018 plans – Check details

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced 2 new plans with higher data benefits for subscribers to usher in the New Year.

Jio prepaid plans includes recharge of Rs 199 and another of Rs 299.

The Rs 199 plan provides free voice, unlimited data (1.2 GB high speed 4G data per day), unlimited SMS and subscription to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days. While for high data users, the Rs 299 plan offers free voice, unlimited data (2 GB high speed 4G data per day), unlimited SMS and access to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days.

Here are the details of existing and new prepaid plans

Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani had also claimed India's numero uno position in mobile data usage adding," Jio users consumed more than 100 crore GB of data per month on the Jio network and that's more than 3.3 crore GB a day."

With consumption of 150 crore gigabytes of mobile data per month, India is now the number one country in the world in mobile data consumption, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday.

"Amazing! With 150 crore gigabytes per month of mobile data consumption, India is now world's number one mobile data consuming country. Its mobile data consumption is higher than that of the USA and China put together," Kant tweeted.

However, he did not share the source of the data.