Reliance Jio offer Vs 3 best competing plans – Here's what other telecoms are offering

New Delhi: Reliance Jio's powerful entry into the telecom market has entirely changed the game for data-hungry Indians.

Following the bandwagon, many telecom operators have either slashed their prices or come up with lucrative offer for their customers.

Let's compare three telecom companies that can give a tough competition to Reliance Jio's new offer.

Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer

Reliance Jio has announced a new plan that offers its Prime members 1GB of 4G data per day for 84 days at Rs 309.

Similarly by paying Rs 509, Jio Prime subscribers would be able to avail 2GB of 4G data per day for the next 84 days. Both the offers come with unlimited domestic calling.

The offer, named as Dhan Dhana Dhan, is "limited to one recharge only and not available along with Jio Summer Surprise offer".

Telenor FRC 103 scheme

Telenor has brought a really cool offer for its first time users. Telenor's FRC 103 scheme, gives users unlimited voice and 4G data.

All the users will have to do is recharge their Telenor number with Rs 103. Under the scheme users will get unlimited 4G data for 60 days while they will get unlimited voice calls for 90 days.

Under the Rs 103 pack, new 4G users will also get Rs 25 free talktime with 25 paisa/minute call charge reducing offer.

However, the unlimited 4G data will have a limit of 2GB per day and after 2GB the speed will be reduced to 128Kbps.

The plan is valid only in the circles where Telenor is offering 4G services.

Airtel's 70GB data plan

Airtel has quitely launched a new plan for its prepaid users, offering 70GB data starting at just Rs 244.

Airtel can check the plan in ‘Best offers for you’ category in MyAirtel app. It is available on the company’s website as well.

Here are the details of the plan

Rs 244 Plan

1GB 4G data per day for 70 days

No restrictions of timing for data consumption

Unlimited STD and local calls with the following rider:

Maximum of 300 minutes of free Airtel to Airtel calls per day

1,200 minutes of free calls on the network for a week

After limit exhaustion, users to be charged Rs 0.10 per minute

Rs 399 Plan

1GB 4G data per day with a validity of 70 days

No restrictions of timing for data consumption

Unlimited local and STD calls with following rider:

Free calls to any network with a limit of 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period

300 minutes per day, 1,200 minutes per week on Airtel to Airtel calls

After limit exhaustion, users to be charged Rs 0.10 per minute

BSNL BB Unlimited 249 plan

Upping its ante, BSNL has come up with a bumper offer for its customers. BSNL has launched the BB Unlimited 249 plan in which customers can download upto 300 GB data every month by paying just Rs 249 monthly.

In its website BSNL says that the entry level new promotional unlimited BB plans 'Experience Unlimited BB249 on promotional basis is valid for a period up to 31-03-2017.

However an NDTV report, quoting a BSNL executive said that the plan will be valid for a couple of months more.

Here are the details of the plan

Bandwidth (Download Speed): Upto 2 Mbps till 1 GB, Upto 1 Mbps beyond

Applicability: All new customers in all the circle (except J&K and Andaman & Nicobar)

Monthly Charges: Rs 249/- (For first six months), after six months plan shall be converted to 'BBG Combo ULD 499' plan

Download/Upload Limit (MB/GB) per month: Unlimited

Security Deposit: One Month Charges

Minimum Hire Period: One Month

Additional Facility: Unlimited free calls between 9PM to 7AM and on all Sundays to any network in India

Terms and Conditions for providing 'Experience Unlimited Broadband 249 ' plan

a) The plan shall be available only to the new Broadband customers.

b) The plan shall also be available on FTTH with the same tariff.

c) Installation charges shall be waived off during promotional period

d) All other charges shall be as per existing