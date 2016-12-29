Reliance Jio SIM cards to be home delivered by Snapdeal; comes with ‘Happy New Year’ Offer

New Delhi: If you still haven't got hold of the Reliance Jio SIM card, here's a very convenient way to get one!

Online retail site Snapdeal will do home delivery of Reliance Jio SIM cards that comes with ‘Happy New Year’ Offer.

As per a report in Firstpost, the company has “started sending emails to Snapdeal customers and claimed that the home delivery of SIM cards is a token of gratitude”.

It said that users who have recieved the mail from Snapdeal don’t need to pay any cost and the Jio SIM card will be home delivered and activated without any cost.

However, the recipient of such SIM card must possess a valid local Aadhar Card.

The offer is currently available in selected locations. A Gadgets 360 report says that users will have to register their contact details and area of delivery with the e-commerce website. They can also select the time slot in which they want the Reliance Jio SIM delivered at their doorstep.

After regiesting for Snapdeal’s Jio SIM home delivery service, users will be sent an SMS with the scheduled delivery time and the promocode.

“They will have to share their Aadhaar number and the promocode received in the SMS with the Snapdeal delivery executive, who will activate their Reliance Jio SIM immediately,” Gadgets 360 report said.

Amassing 52 million subscribers in less than three months, Reliance Jio chief Mukesh Ambani on December 1 announced extension of free voice and data offer for existing and new consumers till March 31.

Starting December 4, 2016, every new Jio user have started getting Jio's data, voice, video and the full bouquet of Jio applications absolutely free till March 31, 2017.

Ambani had stormed into the telecom business in September announcing free voice and data till December-end.